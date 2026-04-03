Mets play the Giants looking to break road skid

New York Mets (3-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-4) San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean…

New York Mets (3-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-4)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -136, Giants +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the San Francisco Giants looking to end a three-game road slide.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2025 season while allowing 4.2.

New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Mets slugged .427 with a .326 on-base percentage as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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