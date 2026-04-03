Rockies take on the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (3-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-4) Denver; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0, 5.40 ERA,…

Philadelphia Phillies (3-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-4)

Denver; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -209, Rockies +173; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Colorado had a 43-119 record overall and a 25-56 record at home last season. The Rockies averaged 7.9 hits per game in the 2025 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Phillies averaged 8.8 hits per game last season and totaled 212 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Feltner: day-to-day (glute), Blaine Crim: 10-Day IL (oblique), McCade Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Zac Veen: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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