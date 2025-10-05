Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Use $10 Bonus for NFL Week 5 Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make predictions on NFL action with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Sign up here to unlock a welcome offer and use a bonus for Week 5.









Simply create an account with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus.

There are markets for all the following NFL games on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Colts

Giants vs. Saints

Cowboys vs. Jets

Broncos vs. Eagles

Dolphins vs. Panthers

Texans vs. Ravens

Titans vs. Cardinals

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Lions vs. Bengals

Commanders vs. Chargers

Patriots vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Sign up here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus for NFL prediction markets.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the NFL

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Touchdown Scorers, MVP Award, Champion, Division Winners, League Winners, Win Totals Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s use the Bucs-Seahawks matchup to explain how you can make trades on NFL games. The Seahawks have a 64% chance to win the game, meaning you can buy single contracts for around 64 cents each. On the other hand, the Buccaneers have a 36% chance to get the win. A winning contract will result in a $1 payout.

Keep in mind that you’ll be able to follow along during the NFL game to sell your contracts before the ending. Let’s say you have several Bucs contracts, and they get off to a great start. Their price will go up, creating a chance to sell for a profit.

Recently, Kalshi has added options for the spread, total and touchdown scorers. Take the Seahawks to cover the 3.5-point spread, the game to have over 44.5 points or any player to find the end zone.

There are chances for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rachaad White, Chris Godwin Jr., Zach Charbonnet, and Cooper Kupp.

Kalshi Promo Code Releases $10 Bonus

New users who have yet to sign up on this prediction app can take these steps to claim a bonus for NFL Week 5.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other essential info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Buy and sell $100 worth of contracts to release a $10 bonus.

Predict Awards, Division Winners, More

There are more options than just NFL games. Use this time early in the season to make predictions on player awards, division winners, conference winners and the championship. Josh Allen has the best chance to win the MVP, while the Bills have the best chance to win it all.

You can even predict win totals for each team. For example, the Chiefs have a 52% chance to have over 10.5 wins this season. It was a rough start, but they have another shot for a solid win on Monday night against the Jaguars.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Redeem a $10 bonus for NFL prediction markets.