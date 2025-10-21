Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who register with the Kalshi promo code and make $100 worth of trades will receive a $10 bonus. This can be used for buying contracts toward different NBA outcomes.

Kalshi has markets for outcomes in politics, climate, economics and much more. However, it’s most popular for adding options for sports fans. On Tuesday night, you can start predicting NBA results with the Rockets vs. Thunder and Warriors vs. Lakers.

NBA Markets for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus NBA Markets Game Winners, MVP, Future Trades, Conference Winners, Win Totals, Rookie of the Year, etc.

The Thunder have a 69% chance to win on Tuesday night. The defending champs are bringing back all their key pieces, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But the Rockets will be a new contender in the Western Conference after adding Kevin Durant to the lineup. They have a 31% chance to get a win.

This means you can buy contracts for Houston around 31 cents each. A contract that results in a win will trigger a $1 payout. Keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the action. If the Rockets get off to a hot start and their chances rise, you’ll have an opportunity to sell for a profit.

In the late matchup, Stephen Curry and the Warriors have a 57% chance to win on the road. The Lakers have a 43% chance without LeBron James on the floor, who is recovering from an injury.

Kalshi Promo Code Guide to Score $10 Bonus

New customers can start making predictions on NBA and NFL outcomes after signing up with this welcome offer.

Chances for NBA MVP, Championship

It’s the perfect time to buy contracts for player awards, total wins, the championship and other future results. Gilgeous-Alexander enters the season with the best chance to win another MVP at 30%. He is followed by Nikola Jokic (24%), Luka Doncic (18%), Victor Wembanyama (13%) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (8%).

It comes as no surprise that the Thunder also have the best chance to win another title at 30%. The Nuggets are next at 14%, with the Cavaliers coming in at 11%. Instead of taking one of the top teams, you could choose to buy contracts for a team that you think might go on a run this season. You can always try to sell after their price goes up.

Sign up through the links above to start making trades on NBA outcomes with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus for the first games of the season.