Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA Cup, World Series Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 for NBA Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On October 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Hawks (56%) at Pacers



Celtics (51%) at 76ers



Raptors at Cavaliers (70%)



Knicks (63%) vs. Bulls



Lakers at Grizzlies (53%)



Nuggets (65%) at Trail Blazers



Jazz (42%) at Suns



Pelicans at Clippers (81%)



Kalshi Prediction Market for Game 6, Dodgers-Blue Jays

Score $10 Bonus with this Kalshi Promo Code

Follow any of the links on this page and create and account with Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and phone number. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Buy and sell $100 worth of contracts to score a $10 bonus.

Kalshi users can predict outcomes for every matchup on TV tonight, including Game 6 of the World Series and the entirety of tonight’s NBA slate, which featured 8 games. Gear up for Halloween with Kalshi Promo Code WTOP, which unlocks a $10 bonus after you buy $100 worth of contracts.While you can trade just about everything on Kalshi, many users trade on sports — making it one of the most popular ways to use the predictions market site. Those interested in getting started on Friday can collect a $10 sign-up bonus for $100 worth of contracts for Game 6 of the World Series or tonight’s NBA action. Not a baseball or basketball fan? Kalshi also features markets for the NFL, NHL, college football and much more. Sign up above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and claim a $10 bonus.New users can buy contracts on both Game 6 of the World Series and the entirety of Halloween’s NBA slate, which features 8 games. Los Angeles is trading at 58 cents while Toronto is trading at 44 cents. Here’s a look at the matchups you can trade tonight, via Kalshi:The Dodgers and Blue Jays are in the middle of what has been a fantastic world series. Toronto, to the surprise of a few people, lead the series 3-2 and return to Toronto on Friday night looking to seal the deal. As mentioned above, Los Angeles currently has a 56% chance to win as of Friday morning. You can buy the Dodgers to win at 58 cents and turn a $100 contract into $168, or turn $100 into $219 buying the same amount of contracts on the Blue Jays. A quick reminder that Toronto is the home team tonight. Despite Los Angeles being favored tonight, Toronto is the favorite to win the world series. The Blue Jays are currently being given a 68% chance to win via Kalshi. Sign upto apply the Kalshi promo code BROAD to collect a $10 sign-up bonus.Looking to get started with Kalshi ahead of Game 6 of the World Series or any of tonight’s Halloween NBA matchups? Just refer to the list below to collect $10 after buying $100 worth of contracts with our Kalshi Promo Code WTOP.