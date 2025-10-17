High school wrestling star Bo Bassett to make Real American Freestyle debut at RAF3 in Chicago

High school wrestling star Bo Bassett signed with Real American Freestyle and will debut at RAF3 on Nov. 29 in…

High school wrestling star Bo Bassett signed with Real American Freestyle and will debut at RAF3 on Nov. 29 in Chicago, the company announced Friday.

Bassett, who is committed to Virginia Tech, has a 126-0 high school record in Pennsylvania with 120 bonus-point victories heading into his senior season. He claimed the U17 world title in 2021 and a U20 world bronze in 2024.

“Real American Freestyle is where the best of the best face off, and I’m honored to be given the opportunity to compete this November,” Bassett said in a statement. “This is a great chance to wrestle the best senior level wrestlers in the world, and I’m proud to be part of this organization. RAF is going to be the NFL or NBA of wrestling.”

Chad Bronstein, co-Founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle, said it’s not too early for the 19-year-old to compete at this level.

“Bo Bassett represents everything this league stands for — elite ability, real hunger, and the courage to take on the toughest fights,” Bronstein said. “He’s not just the future of the sport. He’s ready now. And we’re giving him the stage to prove it.”

RAF’s first event was in August in Cleveland, and its next event will be Oct. 25 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The upcoming event will be held at Wintrust Arena.

