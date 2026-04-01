FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Any MLB Games Wednesday

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Dive into a Wednesday full of MLB games when you redeem this FanDuel promo code offer. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer will be able to redeem up to $3,000 in bonus bets over the span of 10 days.







The details of this offer are simple: all you need to do is set up a new account and you will receive $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 straight days. Add all that up together and you get the opportunity to redeem $3,000 in bonuses over the next 10 days.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for tonight’s slate on April 1, 2026—whether you are backing the New York Yankees (4-1) against the Seattle Mariners or watching the San Francisco Giants (2-3) take on the San Diego Padres (1-4)—you will want to take full advantage of this lucrative welcome bonus. Redeeming the offer is straightforward and sets you up for an extended stretch of premium betting action without the initial risk, giving you the flexibility to hunt for a high-value longshot.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 1st, 2026

Understanding This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New FanDuel customers have a prime opportunity to build their bankroll during the opening week of the season. We put a lot of stock in finding promotions that alter the risk-reward math, and by signing up, new users can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. This means you can confidently wager on today’s compelling April 1 slate, whether you want to back the 4-1 Yankees against the 3-3 Mariners, or predict the outcome between the Giants and Padres.

Under the terms of the promotion, eligible bettors will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for ten days. The best part of this offer is its flexibility, as these no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager. Whether you want to pick George Kirby to rack up strikeouts for Seattle or back Adrian Houser on the mound for San Francisco, you can place your bets knowing that if your initial daily wager loses, you will be refunded in bonus bets up to $300. It does stand to reason that this is the perfect time to explore futures prices or test out a well-researched underdog.

MLB Odds, Betting Preview via FanDuel

It is never too early to look at the betting markets and find market inefficiencies. Here is a look at today’s upcoming non-conference matchups scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Matchup (04:10 PM ET) Probable Pitchers Moneyline Total (O/U) San Francisco Giants (2-3) at San Diego Padres (1-4) Adrian Houser (#12) vs. Nick Pivetta (#27) SFG (+130) ; SDP (-154) o8 (-110) ; u8(-110) New York Yankees (4-1) at Seattle Mariners (3-3) Cam Schlittler (#31) vs. George Kirby (#68) NYY (+100) ; SEA (-118) o7.5 (+100) ; u7.5 (-122)

Tonight’s Premier Matchup: Yankees vs. Mariners

The biggest matchup of the night takes us to Seattle, where the 4-1 New York Yankees battle the 3-3 Mariners. We’ve seen time and time again that elite pitching dictates early-season outcomes, and New York’s pitching staff has been practically flawless to start the year. They are carrying a staggering 0.764 overall ERA, a microscopic 0.90 WHIP, and holding opponents to a meager .175 batting average. The Yankees will hand the ball to probable pitcher Cam Schlittler (#31) to keep their momentum rolling against a dangerous Seattle lineup that has already plated 24 runs with a team OPS of .752.

Seattle counters with starter George Kirby (#68) leading a heavily armed pitching staff. The Mariners’ arms boast an elite 11.15 K/9 rate with 57 total strikeouts, keeping opposing hitters to a .189 average. Given the dominant pitching on both sides, runs will likely be at an absolute premium. This is a classic spot where we look to fade the public and hunt for value on the total.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in on tonight’s MLB action and start hunting for value? Claiming this welcome bonus is a breeze. Here is everything you need to know to secure your bonus for tonight’s slate: