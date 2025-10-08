FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks Get $300 Bonus for MLB Playoffs Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer to bet on the MLB playoffs. Register here to place your first wager on any of the matchups on Wednesday.









Place a $5 bet on the MLB game of your choice after signing up with this FanDuel promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. The odds don’t matter, meaning you can find a likely result with short odds to have a great chance at winning the bonus.

Go to the promotions tab on FanDuel Sportsbook each day during the postseason to find profit boosts for games, such as the Phillies vs. Dodgers. After winning the first two games in Philadelphia, the Dodgers are favored to win the World Series.

Sign up here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer and win $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code for the Dodgers-Phillies

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Promos MLB 30% Profit Boost, NFL $2 Million Touchdown Jackpot, Free-to-Play Daily Shuffle, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NLDS is the best-of-five, meaning the Dodgers can advance to the next round with just one more win. The Phillies need to win three-straight to go to the NLCS.

On Wednesday, Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Phillies, who have odds at +144 to get the win. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for the Dodgers, having the fourth-best ERA in MLB (2.49) during the season.

Try using your bonus to bet on any of the following players to go long at Dodger Stadium:

Shohei Ohtani: +158

Kyle Schwarber: +240

Freddie Freeman: +350

Teoscar Hernandez: +350

Bryce Harper: +370

Max Muncy: +450

Mookie Betts: +480

Andy Pages: +500

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Complete these easy steps on Wednesday to score a bonus for NFL and MLB bets this week. It only takes a few minutes to start betting on baseball, football, hockey and other sports.

Click here to unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in your name, email address and other account information to confirm your identity. Deposit $5+ with PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. Place a $5 bet.

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. It can be split up for several games, so you don’t have to use it all at once.

NFL $2 Million Jackpot for Eagles-Giants

Opt-in to the NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot and place a bet on any player to score a touchdown on Thursday night. NFL Week 6 begins with a matchup between the Eagles and Giants. If that player scores the first touchdown, you’ll win a share of $1 million in bonus bets. And the other $1 million in bonus bets is awarded if your player scores the last touchdown of the game.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites on the road. Popular choices will include Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Cam Skattebo and A.J. Brown.

Sign up through the links above to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can win $300 in bonus bets for NFL and MLB action.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.