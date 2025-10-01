FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB Wild Card This Week

Use the links above to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any of these events to win a $300 bonus.
FanDuel Promo Code for $300 Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus
|More In-App Promos
|MLB Postseason Choose Your Reward, NFL TNF Jackpot, Soccer 30% Profit Boost, NFL TNF SGP 30% Profit Boost etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 1, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
All it takes is a winning wager to be able to redeem this welcome offer on FanDuel. Place a $5 wager on the sportsbook, and receive $300 in bonus bets if that bet wins.
The most important thing here, of course, is that you place this $5 wager on something that you have confidence in, as you need to win this wager in order to receive the $300 bonus. So, instead of going for value, you should instead go with something likely to win.
For the MLB today, the two big favorites are the Dodgers moneyline at -270 odds and the Yankees moneyline at -180. Another option could be Thursday Night Football, as the Rams are -355 on the moneyline against a banged up 49ers team.
Signing Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this 60-1 odds boost. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:
- Use the links above to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.
- Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.
- Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.
- Place a $5 bet on the MLB today or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses.
- Start using these bonus bets to make picks on any game throughout the week.
MLB & NFL Promotions on FanDuel
FanDuel sets the standard when it comes to in-app promotions, and they did not disappoint with four MLB games today and an NFL game tomorrow.
- Choose Your MLB Postseason Reward: You can opt for either a no sweat bet or a 50% profit boost to be used on any MLB postseason game today.
- NFL TNF Jackpot: Place an anytime touchdown wager for 49ers/Rams on TNF, and you will receive a pool of the $2M in bonus bets if your player scores the first or last touchdown. Kyren Williams will be a popular option for this promotion, but for good reason.
- 33% NFL SGP Profit Boost for TNF: Place a same-game parlay for TNF, and receive a 33% boost to the odds of that SGP.