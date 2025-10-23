Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $250 in FanCash for Chargers-Vikings TNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New customers who place a $50 bet will receive $250 in FanCash. The FanCash can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, such as profit boosts, bonus bets or merchandise such as a jersey of your favorite player. Users located New York will five (5) 100% profit boost tokens.

All new users are able to redeem $250 in FanCash by signing up with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Sign up using the links below to start earning bonuses for the two NBA games and NFL Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football features a fun matchup between the Vikings and the Chargers tonight, with the Chargers as 3.5-point favorites at home. There are also two NBA games, including an NBA Finals rematch between the Thunder and Pacers, and the Nuggets and Warriors tip-off around 10:10 p.m. ET.

Head to the sportsbook to receive the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Place a $50 bet to release $250 in FanCash or five (5) 100% profit boost tokens in New York.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for $250 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo No Links Required! Sign Up Using the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $50, Get $250 in FanCash or 5×100% Profit Boost Tokens (NY Only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Contests, NFL & NBA SGPs, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The majority of users who sign up will receive $250 in FanCash. All it takes to redeem this offer is to place a $50 wager on Fanatics Sportsbook, who will then automatically add the bonus to your account.

This is a nice way to receive stress-free bonus to use on the loaded slate of games tonight and into the weekend with the World Series starting tomorrow between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

New York users will instead receive five (5) 100% profit boost tokens to double winnings on five separate wagers.

Signing Up with This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

New customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL bets this week.

Use the links on this page to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Fill in your date of birth, email address and full name to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a $50 bet to score $250 in FanCash.

There is an alternative welcome offer for those in New York. Claim (5) 100% profit boosts to double your winnings.

Vikings-Chargers Same-Game Parlays

Carson Wentz gets another start for the Vikings as JJ McCarthy is still out with a sprained ankle suffered earlier in the year. Wentz is looking to get the upset tonight, with the Vikings +150 on the moneyline in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are getting healthier along the offensive line, which should help QB Justin Herbert. If you are looking to get some action on the game but are unsure where to start, check out the pre-populated SGPs offered by the sportsbook.

Here are some of the examples for tonight:

Jordan Mason & Keenan Allen Anytime TD + Ladd McConkey 4+ Receptions (+850)

Jordan Mason, Justin Jefferson & Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+1100(

Justin Jefferson & Keenan Allen 10+ 1st Q Receiving Yards + Jordan Mason & Kimami Vidal 10+ Rushing Yards (+840)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.