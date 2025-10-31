Erling Haaland declared fit by Man City manager Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been declared fit for Manchester City’s Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday.…

The Norway striker was hurt when colliding with the goalpost late on in City’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last week and was not in the squad for the midweek game against Swansea.

But City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Haaland was ready to play against Bournemouth at the Etihad.

Influential midfielder Rodri is also in contention to play following a hamstring injury.

“I think he’ll be ready to help, I don’t know if from the beginning but hopefully he can be with us,” Guardiola said about Rodri. “He’s been out a few times and we know how important he is for us.”

The loss at Villa ended Haaland’s scoring run at the start of the season, which had featured goals in his previous 12 games for club and country.

He has 24 goals in just 15 appearances this term.

