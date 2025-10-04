DraftKings UFC 320 Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Stacked Fight Card

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on UFC 320 or any other available market this weekend. If that bet wins, players will receive a $200 bonus (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for UFC fans this weekend. There are two championship belts on the line in Nevada. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

DraftKings UFC 320 Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus

UFC fans can boost the odds on any fight this weekend. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any fight. Players who pick a winner will receive eight $25 bonus bets. This is a 40-1 odds boost for players to use on any game.

Think of this promo as a head start for players. This is the perfect weekend to take advantage of this promo. Grab bonus bets to use on UFC 320, NFL, MLB Postseason, college football, WNBA or any other sport.

How to Activate This DraftKings UFC 320 Promo Code Offer

This is an opportunity for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on UFC 320 or any other available market.

Players who pick a winner will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

This is the perfect way to test out the app. After locking in these bonuses, download the app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

UFC 320 Betting Preview, Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on UFC 320, but we expect to see a lot of interest in moneyline bets. This is an opportunity for players to keep things simple on the fights. Simply pick a fighter to win the fight outright. Take a quick look at the current odds on UFC 320 (odds are subject to change before each fight):

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-270) vs. Alex Pereira (+220)

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili (-440) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+340)

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka (-218) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+180)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+360) vs. Youssef Zalal (-470)

Middleweight: Abusupiyan Magomedov (+205) vs. Joe Pyfer (-250)

