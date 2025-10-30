DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $300 Bonus for Ravens-Dolphins Thursday Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As Week 9 of the NFL season approaches with Ravens-Dolphins kicking things off, the latest DraftKings promo code offer provides an exceptional entry point for any new DraftKings customer. This welcome bonus is straightforward: place a successful $5 wager on any market, including the upcoming Thursday Night Football contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

This promotion is designed to give you a significant boost for a minimal investment, and it isn’t restricted to just this one matchup—it can be used on any NFL game scheduled for this week, making it the perfect way to get started ahead of a full slate of action.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Ravens vs. Dolphins, Win $200 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of an exciting offer for this Week 9 NFL slate. By signing up, you can place a $5 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.

For this Ravens vs. Dolphins matchup, a new user could place a $5 moneyline bet on the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens (-485). While the cash payout on that wager would be small, a victory would unlock the $200 in bonus funds.

It’s important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; your initial $5 wager must settle as a win to qualify. If successful, the $200 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you multiple opportunities to wager across the sportsbook.

These bonus bets are valid for seven days after being credited to your account. No specific DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer, which is available exclusively to new DraftKings users.

How to Activate this DraftKings Promo Code for TNF

Getting started with this promotional offer is a straightforward process that can be completed in minutes. Since no DraftKings promo code is necessary, you can activate the offer by following a few simple steps.

Register Your Account: Begin by navigating to DraftKings and creating a new account. You will be asked to provide and verify standard personal information to set up and secure your profile. Make an Initial Deposit: Once registered, you’ll need to fund your account. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the many secure payment methods available, such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal. Place Your Qualifying Wager: With funds in your account, place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible market. For this offer, a $5 bet on the heavily favored Ravens moneyline (-485) is a popular option. Receive Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, your account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets. These funds are issued as eight (8) $25 bonus bets, ready to be used on other games and markets.

Betting Ravens vs. Dolphins

Want to use the DraftKings promo code offer? Great. Here’s what to know: The visiting Baltimore Ravens enter this Thursday night matchup as heavy favorites. The betting line has seen significant movement since it opened, with the Ravens’ spread increasing and the game total climbing, suggesting the market anticipates a decisive Baltimore victory in a high-scoring contest.

Bet Type Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Spread -7.5 (-118) +7.5 (-102) Moneyline -485 +370 Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110)

Odds as of October 30, 2025 from DraftKings.

The moneyline implies a substantial probability of a Ravens win, even after removing the bookmaker’s vig. The market projects Baltimore’s chances of winning at approximately 79.6%, compared to just 20.4% for the hometown Dolphins. This aligns with trends showing the Ravens have won their last six games when favored by a touchdown or more.

The point spread opened with the Ravens favored by 5.5 points and has since moved to -7.5. This shift reflects strong backing for Baltimore, a team that has been dominant against the spread in this exact situation, covering in all six of their last six games when favored by 7 points or more. Conversely, the Dolphins have shown resilience as an underdog, posting a 3-1 record against the spread in their last four games in that role.

The game’s total has seen a dramatic increase from its opening mark of 47.5 points to the current 51.5. This surge is heavily supported by recent trends for both teams. The over has hit in six of seven Ravens games and six of eight Dolphins games this season. More specifically, the over is perfect in all five of Baltimore’s games as a favorite this season and in all three of Miami’s home games.