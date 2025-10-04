DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 Bonus for CFB, MLB Playoffs, UFC 320

Use the links on this page to claim the DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to gain a $200 bonus.
DraftKings Promo Code Offer for MLB Playoffs
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win
|In-App NFL Promos
|NCAAF 50% Friday CFB Parlay, WNBA SGP Profit Boost, NCAAF Games of the Week 33% Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 4, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are five college football games on tonight, with the full slate happening on Saturday of course. Also on Saturday are four MLB playoff games, starting at 2 p.m. ET, and the UFC 320 card. The weekend finishes off, of course, with a full day of NFL football on Sunday.
So, that means there are countless options for you to redeem this DraftKings welcome offer. Win your first wager of $5 to receive $200 bonus bets, with the most important thing to note here is that it requires a winning wager in order to redeem the bonus. The odds must be -500 or better as well.
How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Complete these easy steps on Thursday to win bonus bets for football and baseball. New customers can get started in a few minutes.
- Head to DraftKings using the links on this page to unlock the DraftKings promo code offer.
- Enter your name, email and other basic information to confirm your identity.
- Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, a debit card, PayPal and Venmo.
- Win your first $5 bet to claim a $200 bonus.
In-App Betting Promotions on DraftKings This Weekend
With a ton going on over the weekend in the sports world, DraftKings did not disappoint with their in-app promotions either. Below we will summarize some of the best options, but head to the app to see everything for yourself:
- 50% NCAAF Parlay Profit Boost Friday: Place a CFB parlay on the Friday specific games, and receive a 50% profit boost to that parlay.
- WNBA Finals SGP Profit Boost: Place a 3-leg SGP on Game 1 of the WNBA finals tonight, and receive a boost to the odds of that same-game parlay.
- 33% NCAAF Games of the Week Profit Boost: Place either a single wager, SPG or SGPx on the Vanderbilt/Alabama game or the Miami/Florida State game to receive a 33% odds boost. To confirm, you only receive one token, and it must be placed on one of those two games.
- NFL Anytime TD 33% Profit Boost: Place a wager on the anytime touchdown market in the NFL this weekend to receive a 33% profit boost. A.J. Brown is a great option for Sunday, as the Eagles look to get their passing game going.