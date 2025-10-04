Live Radio
Home » Sports » DraftKings Promo Code: Grab…

DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 Bonus for CFB, MLB Playoffs, UFC 320

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
One of the best sports weekends of the year is here, as we have a full weekend of the MLB playoffs, along with college football Saturday and the NFL Sunday, and UFC 320 Saturday night. You can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $200 bonus for everything going on in the sports world this weekend.



Win your first $5 bet with this DraftKings welcome offer to score a $200 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, and there are plenty of sporting events to find the best use of this promotion.
This initial wager on DraftKings can be placed on any market, including an MLB player prop Saturday or NFL player prop Sunday, or simply backing a teams moneyline to win straight up, such as the Phillies against the Dodgers at -123 odds.

Use the links on this page to claim the DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to gain a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for MLB Playoffs

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win
In-App NFL Promos NCAAF 50% Friday CFB Parlay, WNBA SGP Profit Boost, NCAAF Games of the Week 33% Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Profit Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 4, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are five college football games on tonight, with the full slate happening on Saturday of course. Also on Saturday are four MLB playoff games, starting at 2 p.m. ET, and the UFC 320 card. The weekend finishes off, of course, with a full day of NFL football on Sunday.

So, that means there are countless options for you to redeem this DraftKings welcome offer. Win your first wager of $5 to receive $200 bonus bets, with the most important thing to note here is that it requires a winning wager in order to redeem the bonus. The odds must be -500 or better as well.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Complete these easy steps on Thursday to win bonus bets for football and baseball. New customers can get started in a few minutes.

  1. Head to DraftKings using the links on this page to unlock the DraftKings promo code offer.
  2. Enter your name, email and other basic information to confirm your identity.
  3. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, a debit card, PayPal and Venmo.
  4. Win your first $5 bet to claim a $200 bonus.

In-App Betting Promotions on DraftKings This Weekend

With a ton going on over the weekend in the sports world, DraftKings did not disappoint with their in-app promotions either. Below we will summarize some of the best options, but head to the app to see everything for yourself:

  • 50% NCAAF Parlay Profit Boost Friday: Place a CFB parlay on the Friday specific games, and receive a 50% profit boost to that parlay.
  • WNBA Finals SGP Profit Boost: Place a 3-leg SGP on Game 1 of the WNBA finals tonight, and receive a boost to the odds of that same-game parlay.
  • 33% NCAAF Games of the Week Profit Boost: Place either a single wager, SPG or SGPx on the Vanderbilt/Alabama game or the Miami/Florida State game to receive a 33% odds boost. To confirm, you only receive one token, and it must be placed on one of those two games.
  • NFL Anytime TD 33% Profit Boost: Place a wager on the anytime touchdown market in the NFL this weekend to receive a 33% profit boost. A.J. Brown is a great option for Sunday, as the Eagles look to get their passing game going.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

draftkings
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up