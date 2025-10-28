DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for World Series Game 4, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services World Series game 4 leads off tonight and DraftKings has a new offer for customers who sign up Tuesday and bet on a market of the game. Their latest DraftKings promo code deal will award that user a $300 bonus along with three free months of NBA League Pass if their starting bet of just $5 cash settles as a win.







Bettors can make their starting wager eligible for the promotion by betting on any market of a matchup they like. This includes the moneyline, game total, spread or player prop of Blue Jays-Dodgers, 76ers-Wizards, Knicks-Bucks or Clippers-Warriors.

Current DraftKings Promo Code for World Series, NBA Tuesday

Bettors can take advantage of a fantastic new promotional offer when they place, and win, a bet of as little as $5 on the World Series or NBA tonight. That starting bet will then lock in the latest DraftKings promo code deal, which will pay out a $300 bonus if their first wager ends up winning.

For instance, let’s say a user wants to secure the offer by betting on a market of Blue Jays-Dodgers tonight. That bet could be something as simple as $5 on the Dodgers moneyline. Then, if L.A. beats the Blue Jays, that user will unlock the $300 bonus and get sent a separate promotional offer for three free months of NBA League Pass.

Other customers can instead use the NBA to lock up that new offer. These bettors can wager on things like Tyrese Maxey’s point total, Lamelo Ball’s assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounds or the Warriors to cover.

Unlimited Home Run Boosts, NBA Star Power Boosts

The sportsbook also provides a ton of options for users to claim when they sign into the DraftKings app. Tuesday provides options for both baseball and basketball, with bettors able to claim these deals right now:

Unlimited Home Run Boosts: Every day of the World Series fans can claim an unlimited amount of boosts for their home run bets

NBA Star Power Points Boost: Customers can build a 3+ leg NBA player points parlay, SGP or SGPx Tuesday

Full Court Draw: Bettors will get to claim a player and earn points every night towards prizes

Steps to Claiming DraftKings Promo Code Deal Tuesday

New customers will need to fully complete the registration process in order to secure the DraftKings promo code deal. That includes uploading their full name, age, home address and turning on the location settings of their device.

Users will also need to deposit a minimum of $10 cash prior to placing their initial bet. This original deposit can be made using any secure payment option, like an online bank transfer.

Once a bettor has claimed the bonus, they will have seven (7) days to use those bets. The bonus will arrive as 12 individual wagers worth $25 a piece that can be spread across wagers on the sportsbook. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, unused bonus bets will expire.