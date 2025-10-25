DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NCAAF, NBA, NFL Week 8 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to win bonus bets for college football, the World Series and NFL action. Sign up here and win your first bet.









A winning $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will result in a $300 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500 for your qualifying wager, meaning you can find a market with odds around -400 to have a great chance at a win. Plus, you’ll receive three months of NBA League Pass for free.

Your opening wager can be on any of the top college football matchups on Saturday night. Browse through odds for Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Oregon, Stanford vs. No. 9 Miami, No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 LSU, Boston College vs. No. 19 Louisville, No. 25 Michigan vs. Michigan State and No. 17 Tennessee vs. Kentucky.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer and win $300 in bonus bets for the weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Series

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos CFB Profit Boost, World Series 25% SGP Boost, NFL Touchdown Boost, Unlimited Home Run Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Game 2 of the World Series is set for Saturday night. The Blue Jays are underdogs once again, but they were able to win Game 1 at home to take an early lead. They’ll face Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers, who threw a complete game in his last start. And Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for the Blue Jays.

There is a 25% profit boost that can be applied to a 4+ leg same-game parlay. Also, you’ll be able to use home run boosts throughout the series. Take Shohei Ohtani, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or another player to go long.

Win $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Win bonus bets and gain access to NBA League Pass with the latest welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. New customers can take these steps to get started:

Click here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, email address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet on any game.

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. No matter the result, you’ll get three months of NBA League Pass for free.

Touchdown Profit Boosts for the NFL

DraftKings has released a 33% boost for any TD bet in Week 8. We don’t have a game overseas on Sunday, so action begins at 1 pm ET with the Dolphins vs. Falcons, Jets vs. Bengals, Browns vs. Patriots, Giants vs. Eagles, Bills vs. Panthers, Bears vs. Ravens and 49ers vs. Texans. Bijan Robinson will be a popular choice to find the end zone, along with Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Cam Skattebo.

Find exclusive bonuses for primetime games, such as the Packers vs. Steelers on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers has the chance to beat every team in the NFL.

Sign up through the links above to claim this DraftKings promo code offer. Win your first $5 bet to gain a $300 bonus for the World Series and NFL Week 8.