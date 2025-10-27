DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Commanders-Chiefs, Sports Equinox

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As Week 8 of the NFL season wraps up Monday with Commanders-Chiefs Monday Night Football, new user have a prime opportunity to get in on the action with the current DraftKings promo code offer that unlocks a $300 bonus. Ahead of the Monday night clash, NBA, NHL and World Series Game 3, score the bet $5, get $300 deal.







No specific DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, making it simple for any new DraftKings customer to sign up and place a qualifying bet on what promises to be an exciting slate of games.

DraftKings Promo Code for Sports Equinox

New DraftKings customers can take advantage of a compelling offer for the Commanders vs. Chiefs matchup. By placing a $5 wager on any betting market, new users will receive $300 in bonus bets, but only if their initial bet wins. No specific promo code is required to claim this offer; simply sign up and place your qualifying wager.

This promotion presents a strategic opportunity for this Week 8 contest. For instance, a new DraftKings customer could place a $5 moneyline bet on the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs (-763). While the cash profit on a winning $5 bet would be minimal, a Chiefs victory would unlock the $300 bonus.

It’s crucial to remember that this bonus is not guaranteed, as the initial wager must settle as a win. If successful, the $300 is credited as 12 separate $25 bonus bets, which are available for use for up to one week.

Commanders vs. Chiefs Odds

After using the DraftKings promo code, be sure to lock in a variety of odds boosts across the board.

The betting markets have established the Kansas City Chiefs as overwhelming home favorites, as evidenced by their -763 moneyline price. The implied probability of the moneyline suggests the Chiefs have an approximate 84.5% chance of winning, compared to just 15.6% for the Commanders.

While Kansas City is 17-3 straight-up in their last 20 games as a favorite, covering the hefty 10.5-point spread presents a more complex picture. The Chiefs have been strong against the spread (ATS) at home, going 4-1 in their last five contests at GEHA Field.

However, a conflicting trend shows they are just 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games when favored by a touchdown or more. For Washington, the challenge is steep; the Commanders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.

The game’s total is set at 48 points. Weather could play a role, with mist and an 11 mph wind in the forecast, which often favors lower-scoring outcomes. Betting trends offer a fascinating contradiction. The over has hit in four of the Chiefs’ last five games following a win, but in only one of their last four games at home. Meanwhile, a powerful trend favors a higher score for Washington’s games: the over has cashed in seven of the Commanders’ last eight contests when they are an underdog by a touchdown or more.

How to Activate the DraftKings Offer

Activating the “Bet $5, Get $300” promotion is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. No special promo code is necessary during sign-up. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer ahead of the Commanders vs. Chiefs game: