DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Commanders-Chiefs, Sports Equinox

As Week 8 of the NFL season wraps up Monday with Commanders-Chiefs Monday Night Football, new user have a prime opportunity to get in on the action with the current DraftKings promo code offer that unlocks a $300 bonus. Ahead of the Monday night clash, NBA, NHL and World Series Game 3, score the bet $5, get $300 deal.
No specific DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, making it simple for any new DraftKings customer to sign up and place a qualifying bet on what promises to be an exciting slate of games.
DraftKings Promo Code for Sports Equinox
New DraftKings customers can take advantage of a compelling offer for the Commanders vs. Chiefs matchup. By placing a $5 wager on any betting market, new users will receive $300 in bonus bets, but only if their initial bet wins. No specific promo code is required to claim this offer; simply sign up and place your qualifying wager.
This promotion presents a strategic opportunity for this Week 8 contest. For instance, a new DraftKings customer could place a $5 moneyline bet on the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs (-763). While the cash profit on a winning $5 bet would be minimal, a Chiefs victory would unlock the $300 bonus.
It’s crucial to remember that this bonus is not guaranteed, as the initial wager must settle as a win. If successful, the $300 is credited as 12 separate $25 bonus bets, which are available for use for up to one week.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Odds
After using the DraftKings promo code, be sure to lock in a variety of odds boosts across the board.
The betting markets have established the Kansas City Chiefs as overwhelming home favorites, as evidenced by their -763 moneyline price. The implied probability of the moneyline suggests the Chiefs have an approximate 84.5% chance of winning, compared to just 15.6% for the Commanders.
While Kansas City is 17-3 straight-up in their last 20 games as a favorite, covering the hefty 10.5-point spread presents a more complex picture. The Chiefs have been strong against the spread (ATS) at home, going 4-1 in their last five contests at GEHA Field.
However, a conflicting trend shows they are just 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games when favored by a touchdown or more. For Washington, the challenge is steep; the Commanders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog.
The game’s total is set at 48 points. Weather could play a role, with mist and an 11 mph wind in the forecast, which often favors lower-scoring outcomes. Betting trends offer a fascinating contradiction. The over has hit in four of the Chiefs’ last five games following a win, but in only one of their last four games at home. Meanwhile, a powerful trend favors a higher score for Washington’s games: the over has cashed in seven of the Commanders’ last eight contests when they are an underdog by a touchdown or more.
How to Activate the DraftKings Offer
Activating the “Bet $5, Get $300” promotion is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. No special promo code is necessary during sign-up. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer ahead of the Commanders vs. Chiefs game:
- Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN, to verify your identity and eligibility.
- Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund it with an initial deposit of at least $5. DraftKings provides several secure and convenient deposit methods.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: With funds in your account, place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible betting market. To leverage this offer for the Week 8 matchup, you could place your $5 bet on the Commanders vs. Chiefs moneyline, spread, or total.
- Receive Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, in addition to the cash winnings from your original wager.