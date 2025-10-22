DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Any Opening Night NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services After a doubleheader that lived up to the hype last night, the NBA season ramps up even more with a 12-game slate tonight, and you can capitalize on all the action with the DraftKings promo code offer. Set up a new account here and bet $5 on any game to get $300 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins.





This offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is two-pronged. The first component is the aforementioned $300 in bonus bets. You will have to place a winning $5 bet on a market that has -500 odds or longer. The other part of this offer is you will be guaranteed three months of NBA League Pass when you sign up.

This is a perfect offer for basketball fans, and there is no better time to sign up than now ahead of tonight’s loaded slate.

Among the 12 games being played tonight, the Cavaliers-Knicks and Spurs-Mavericks games will get the most attention.

The Cavaliers and Knicks figure to be two of the top Eastern Conference contenders as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton sit out the season due to their injuries.

The Spurs-Mavericks game will be the first clash between No. 1 picks Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg.

Bet on any of these games to get a chance at the $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 NBA Wednesday Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos Shaq Pack Boosts, Happy Hour NBA Flash Boost, NBA SGP No Sweat, NHL 50% Boost, CLE-NYK 25% Boost, World Series 30% Player Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Oct. 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned before, your first bet has to be at least $5 on a market that has odds of -500 or longer to qualify for this offer. Make sure to pick out a betting market that you think is likely to settle as a win.

Prop bets are often a good choice with your first bet, so let’s take a look at some examples:

Jalen Brunson 5+ assists (-465)

Mikal Bridges 12+ points (-441)

Jarrett Allen 8+ rebounds (-320)

Victor Wembanyama 18+ points (-464)

Cooper Flagg 12+ points (-346)

Anthony David 9+ rebounds (-358)

Although these will not give you a large payout, they will give you a good chance of winning the $300 in bonus bets from your welcome offer.

DraftKings Wednesday NBA Promos

Claim additional promos within the DraftKings Sportsbook app when you sign up before tonight’s matchups:

The Shaq Pack: Get two 50% NBA profit boosts every Wednesday during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Get two 50% NBA profit boosts every Wednesday during the 2025-2026 NBA season. NBA Happy Hour: Get a 50% profit boost for a bet on player threes (Ex: Jalen Brunson 3+ threes)

Get a 50% profit boost for a bet on player threes (Ex: Jalen Brunson 3+ threes) NBA SGP No Sweat: Get a no sweat bet for a SGP for any game tonight (Cavaliers moneyline, Donovan Mitchell 4+ threes, OG Anunoby 3+ threes)

Get a no sweat bet for a SGP for any game tonight (Cavaliers moneyline, Donovan Mitchell 4+ threes, OG Anunoby 3+ threes) Cavaliers-Knicks 25% Boost: Get a 25% profit boost for any bet on Cavaliers-Knicks tonight (Ex: Knicks +1.5)

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code New User Offer

Claim this offer by going through the steps below before tonight’s games start:

Click here to go to the sign-up page

to go to the sign-up page Provide basic personal information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Complete a first deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your $5 bet on any bet with -500 odds or longer and wait for it to settle

If you win the $300 in bonus bets, use them within seven days before they expire.