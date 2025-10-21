DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus as New NBA Season Arrives

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The NBA season is here, and DraftKings has a brand new welcome offer to tip off the season in style. Lock up your DraftKings promo code offer by wagering $5 cash on Rockets-Thunder and Warriors-Lakers Tuesday. If your first bet wins, snag a $300 bonus plus three months free of NBA League Pass just in time for the 2025-26 season.







This bonus will pay out instantly as 12 individual bonus bets, each worth $25 a piece. Once they hit your account, those bonuses will be good for the next seven (7) days on any DraftKings markets you want to use them on.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Wins $300 Bonus on $5 Bet Tuesday

Start off the NBA season with one of the best welcome offers available. Bet your first $5 cash with the sportsbook and unlock a $300 bonus right now from the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

So, what you can do is take your first $5 and put it on a market of either game that you feel confident in. While you could go the spread or moneyline route, player props are also in play.

An example of this would be something like Kevin Durant to have 20+ points against his former team in Oklahoma City or Steph Curry to have 4+ made three pointers against the Lakers. If the prop you wagered hit, DraftKings would instantly send you 12 $25 bonus bets.

You could then use those bonuses on any other sporting event this week. That includes a full slate of NBA games tomorrow plus Thursday night football, the World Series Friday and football action all weekend long.

NBA No Sweat Bet for Tuesday Night

Don’t just stop at the welcome bonus, either. DraftKings provides numerous opportunities for you to score big even after collecting those bonus bets. Log in to find these deals Tuesday:

NBA No Sweat SGP Bet: Get your NBA SGP or SGPx back in a bonus bet if you lose Tuesday night

King of the Court: Bet on a player prop with your token and earn a chance at $2 million in bonus bet prizes

Big Man Buckets Parlay: Alperen Sengun 15+ points, Chet Holmgren 15+ points, Deandre Ayton 15+ points and Al Horford 10+ points (+807)

Golden Trio Parlay: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson EACH to have 4+ made threes in their games

Steps to Claiming New DraftKings Promo Code Deal for Tuesday Night Action

Score yourself the latest DraftKings promo code offer by completing your application process Tuesday. Register with your legal name, birthdate, a home address, email address and geolocate your device.

Then, make a starting deposit of at least $10 cash. You can always deposit more later, but this is the minimum the sportsbook will require to start your account. Do this through a secure payment option, like an online bank account.

The 12 bonus bets you receive from winning your first wager will be applied to your account the instant your wager settles as a win. These bets will stay available to you for seven (7) days, but will expire if not used within this time frame. You will also receive a separate promotional code for the three free months of NBA League Pass.