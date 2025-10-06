DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Monday Night Football, MLB Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Monday night’s action. New players can start locking up bonuses on Monday Night Football, MLB Postseason or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonuses. This promo will deliver eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for players. Go all in with this welcome bonus along with the other in-app offers.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Monday Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App NFL Promos Touchdown Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Boost, MLB 25% Postseason Boost, KC-JAX SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a simple offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. Sign up and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

Existing users on DraftKings Sportsbook will need to risk $396 on Kansas City moneyline to secure a $200 payout. New users who bet $5 on the Chiefs can get a $200 bonus. It’s easy to see where the value is in this offer.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that there is no need to manually enter a promo code. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on Chiefs-Jaguars, MLB or any other game.

Anyone who picks a winner on that initial wager will receive a $200 bonus.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of options available for players. Start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the other promos:

KC vs. JAX SGP Boost: Opt into this offer and apply this same game parlay boost to this Chiefs-Jaguars matchup. Players who pick a winner on that bet will receive a bigger profit boost.

Opt into this offer and apply this same game parlay boost to this Chiefs-Jaguars matchup. Players who pick a winner on that bet will receive a bigger profit boost. 33% Touchdown Profit Boost: Apply this profit boost to any touchdown scorer bet on Monday Night Football. This is a chance to secure a bigger payday on a touchdown prop.

Apply this profit boost to any touchdown scorer bet on Monday Night Football. This is a chance to secure a bigger payday on a touchdown prop. 25% Boost Every Game: This is an open-ended offer for baseball fans to apply to any same game parlay on postseason games in October.

This is an open-ended offer for baseball fans to apply to any same game parlay on postseason games in October. Unlimited Home Run Boosts: This is a chance for players to grab home run boosts every day of the MLB Postseason. Players will receive a boost every time they plaace a home run bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.