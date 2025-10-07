DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, NHL Opening Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the DraftKings promo code offer to get a $200 bonus offer for today’s MLB playoff games like Mariners-Tigers and Blue Jays-Yankees. Place a $5 bet on any game and get $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. Click here and register to secure this offer.





The important part of this offer to remember is that you have to win your initial $5 bet to get the $200 in bonus bets. The odds for your $5 bet have to be -500 or longer to qualify for this offer. DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of betting options, and we will show you some of the best ones.

The first game today is Mariners-Tigers. The series is tied at 1-1 after two one-run games in Seattle. As the series shifts to Detroit, Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Mariners against Tigers starter Jack Flaherty.

Later, the Yankees will look to push their series with the Blue Jays go a Game 4. Carlos Rodon of the Yankees will face Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber.

In addition to these games, a bet on one of the NHL opening night games will qualify for your offer. Just make sure your initial bet is at least $5.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $200 MLB Playoffs Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App NFL Promos MLB 25% SGP Profit Boost, NHL 50% Boost, Unlimited MLB HR Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, your $5 bet has to win, and you must wager on a market that has odds of -500 or longer. Knowing these parameters, we will go through some betting options that you might want to consider. Player props are often a great choice, as you can often adjust the line in your favor. Let’s look at a few examples:

Cal Raleigh 1+ hits + runs + RBI (-315)

Jack Flaherty 4+ strikeouts (-369)

Aaron Judge 1+ hits + runs + RBI (-384)

Yankees over 2.5 runs scored (-340)

Shane Bieber 5+ strikeouts (-259)

While none of these bets would give you a large payout, they could give you a good chance of winning the $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings In-App Offers For Tuesday Games

Claim additional promos within the DraftKings Sportsbook app when you set up your account:

MLB 25% SGP Boost: Get a 25% profit boost for an MLB SGP (Ex: Yankees moneyline, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to hit a home run)

Get a 25% profit boost for an MLB SGP (Ex: Yankees moneyline, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to hit a home run) NHL 50% Opening Night Boost: Get a 50% profit boost for NHL opening night games (Ex: Rangers -1.5 vs. Penguins)

Get a 50% profit boost for NHL opening night games (Ex: Rangers -1.5 vs. Penguins) 1st Inning 33% Boost: Get a 33% profit boost for a 1st inning bet (Ex: Yes runs scored in the first inning in Blue Jays-Yankees)

Get a 33% profit boost for a 1st inning bet (Ex: Yes runs scored in the first inning in Blue Jays-Yankees) Unlimited HR Boosts: Get profit boosts for home run bets (Ex: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit a home run)

How To Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Click here to go to the registration page and secure this offer. There, you will be asked to enter basic identifying information, like your name, birth date, mailing address, etc. to create your account.

From there, complete a first deposit using a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will enable you to place your initial $5 bet. Once you do that, wait for your bet to settle.

If you win the $200 in bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before they expire.