DraftKings Promo Code: Claim New $300 Bonus for MLB Postseason, MNF Games

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on any game this week. Players will receive a $300 bonus with a win. This offer also comes with three months of NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos MLB 25% Profit Boost, MLB 1st Inning Total Profit Boost, MLB Live HR Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD 33% Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Other Ways to Bet This Week

DraftKings Sportsbook has in-app offers and other unique ways to get in on the action. There are a ton of pre-built same game parlays for the two Monday Night Football games:

Charissa Thompson’s NFL SGPx: Bijan Robinson to score a touchdown, Rome Odunze to score a touchdown, Josh Allen to record 270+ passing yards and rushing yards, Jayden Daniel to record 40+ rushing yards and Jayden Daniels to record 1+ passing touchdowns (+1110)

Bijan Robinson to score a touchdown, Rome Odunze to score a touchdown, Josh Allen to record 270+ passing yards and rushing yards, Jayden Daniel to record 40+ rushing yards and Jayden Daniels to record 1+ passing touchdowns (+1110) Monday Magic: Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Drake London and Rome Odunze each to score a touchdown (+1370)

Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Drake London and Rome Odunze each to score a touchdown (+1370) Scramble Drill: Josh Allen to rush for 40+ yards, Jayden Daniels to rush for 40+ yards and Caleb Williams to rush for 25+ yards (+535)

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on any game to get a $300 bonus with a win.

Players will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.