DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for World Series Game 5, NBA Wednesday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into Game 5 of the World Series tonight with this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up with this offer are able to claim $300 in bonus bets, along with 3+ months of NBA League Pass.







A winning wager is all it requires to redeem these bonus bets on DraftKings, as new users can place their first wager on the app for $5, and will receive $300 in bonus bets if that wager settles as a win.

Between Game 5 of the World Series and the NBA and NHL regular season games tonight, along with Thursday Night Football tomorrow between the Ravens and Dolphins, there are plenty of options to redeem bonus bets with this DraftKings promo code offer.