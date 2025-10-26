DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Steelers-Packers SNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other game. If that bet wins, players will win $300 in bonuses.

This promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass no matter what happens on this original $5 wager. DraftKings Sportsbook will raise the stakes for first-time players with this welcome bonus.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer. From there, use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos NFL Anytime TD 33% Profit Boost, NFL 30% Next TD Boost Pack, Exclusive NFL Flash Boost, NBA SGP Profit Boost, GB-PIT NFL SGP Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, WAS-KC NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Picking a winner is the only hurdle new players need to clear with this DraftKings promo. All it takes is a $5 winning bet to secure $300 in bonuses. New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets, valid for up to one week.

Don’t forget that this promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass. New players will earn this free trial no matter the outcome of the original $5 wager. Gain access to every out-of-market NBA game this season.

Other NFL Week 8 Offers

Each new player should start with a welcome bonus, but don’t forget to check out the other in-app offers for Week 8 of the NFL season:

NFL Anytime TD 33% Profit Boost: This is an opportunity for players to secure a 33% boost on an anytime touchdown scorer. Betting on touchdown props is one of the most popular ways to get in on the action with the NFL.

This is an opportunity for players to secure a 33% boost on an anytime touchdown scorer. Betting on touchdown props is one of the most popular ways to get in on the action with the NFL. NFL 30% Next TD Boost Pack: This boost pack unlocks three different offers to boost the odds on live touchdown scorer bets.

This boost pack unlocks three different offers to boost the odds on live touchdown scorer bets. NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Boost the odds on any NFL parlay or same game parlay.

Boost the odds on any NFL parlay or same game parlay. GB-PIT NFL SGP Boost: Place a same game parlay with this boost on Aaron Rodgers’ first game against the Packers.

Place a same game parlay with this boost on Aaron Rodgers’ first game against the Packers. WAS-KC NFL SGP Boost: Score a same game parlay boost for Commanders vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. It won’t take long for new users to get in on the action:

Click here and fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

and fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $5 to get $300 in total bonuses with a winning wager.

Players will also receive three months of NBA League Pass no matter what.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.