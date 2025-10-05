DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NFL Bonus for NFL Week 5 Sunday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Win a $200 in bonus bets on any $5 wager on the NFL Sunday by signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer available right now. If you win your first wager on DraftKings for that amount, you will be able to take home eight (8) bonus bets worth $25 a piece.





Those eight (8) bonus bets will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days, which you can use on any market you want during that time period.

The initial wager on the app can be used on any sport and market, as long as the odds are -500 or better, but with today being Sunday and a ton of NFL games going on, it only makes sense to find an NFL bet to win this bonus for this DraftKings promo code offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NFL Bonus

The NFL Sunday slate represents 12 games, or opportunities, to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer. Remember, all it takes is a winning wager of $5 on the app in order to receive the $200 bonus.

Of course, the important part to note here is that it does require a winning wager, so your first bet on DraftKings should be something you have confidence in. The only qualifier is that the odds must be -500 or better.

So, if you want to place the wager on a teams moneyline to win straight up to receive the bonus, a couple options are the Colts at -375, Cardinals at -425 and the Bills at -440 odds. You could also place it on an anytime touchdown wager, such as Jahmyr Gibbs at -225 odds. As long as you win your first wager, the bonus is yours.

How to Claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings will have specific instructions once you start your application. The sportsbook will need your full legal name, age, geolocation of your device and a home address in order to lock you into the DraftKings promo code deal.

You will also need to deposit at least $10 cash before placing your first $5 bet. This can be done using any approved payment option, but a debit card or online bank transfer work the quickest.

When you have received the eight (8) bonus bets, DraftKings will give you seven (7) total days to use them on any of their markets. These bets are singular wagers, so you don’t have to bet them as a lump sum. Once those seven (7) days are over, unused bonus bets will no longer be valid.

NFL Promotions on DraftKings

Every NFL slate, including primetime games, there are going to be plenty of promotions to dive into. As for Sundays, you will have the most of these types of promos to check out, with so many NFL games on the schedule.

Here are the best NFL promos today: