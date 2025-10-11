DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 for Any College Football Week 7 Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The latest DraftKings promo code offer comes at a great time for a loaded sports weekend. Bet just $5 on college football games, NFL games or tonight's huge Cubs-Brewers winner-take-all Game 5 for a chance at $200 in bonus bets. Create a new account here in time to take advantage of this weekend's games.





The weekend starts with the college football slate today, headlined by games like Ohio State-Illinois, Alabama-Missouri and Indiana-Oregon.

Later tonight, we have the aforementioned Cubs-Brewers Game 5 with a trip to the NLCS on the line. Then, the ALCS starts tomorrow as well.

The Week 6 NFL slate starts early with Broncos-Jets in London at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The early-afternoon slate brings interesting games like Seahawks-Jaguars and Cowboys-Panthers. Later, the 49ers-Buccaneers headlines the afternoon slate before the Lions visit the Chiefs in a big Sunday Night Football matchup.

Betting $5 on any of these games will give you a chance at $200 in bonus bets. If your bet settles as a win, you will secure the bonuses. Another important component of this offer is that your $5 bet has to be on a market that has odds of -500 or longer. Let’s go through some of the betting options to consider with your welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $200 Betting Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App NFL Promos CFB 50% Parlay Profit Boost, MLB 25% Profit Boost, MLB 1st Inning Total Profit Boost, MLB Live HR Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD 33% Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether you want to bet on one of the football games this weekend or an MLB matchup, you will have plenty of opportunities to win your $200 in bonus bets. Props and alternate lines are often great choices with your first wager, as you can adjust them in your favor.

Some suggested wagers for this weekend’s games are listed below:

Alabama under 32.5 total points (-265)

Jackson Chourio 1+ hits (-346)

Kyle Tucker 1+ hits (-250)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5+ receiving yards (-362)

Baker Mayfield 190+ passing yards (-459)

Prioritize winning your initial bet over the odds and potential payout, as this will maximize your chances of winning the $200 in bonus bets.

Featured Offers With DraftKings Sportsbook

Secure several in-app offers for this weekend when you sign up before all the games start:

MLB 25% Profit Boost: Get a 25% profit boost for tonight’s Cubs-Brewers game (Ex: Cubs moneyline)

Get a 25% profit boost for tonight’s Cubs-Brewers game (Ex: Cubs moneyline) MLB 33% 1st Inning Boost: Get a 33% profit boost for a 1st inning bet on Cubs-Brewers (Ex: No runs scored in 1st inning of Cubs-Brewers)

Get a 33% profit boost for a 1st inning bet on Cubs-Brewers (Ex: No runs scored in 1st inning of Cubs-Brewers) Unlimited HR Boosts: Get a profit boost for a home run bet on Cubs-Brewers (Ex: Kyle Tucker to hit a home run)

Get a profit boost for a home run bet on Cubs-Brewers (Ex: Kyle Tucker to hit a home run) Games Of The Week Boost: Get a 50% Profit Boost for a SGP(x) for Indiana-Oregon and Michigan-USC (Ex: Indiana and Michigan both to win)

Get a 50% Profit Boost for a SGP(x) for Indiana-Oregon and Michigan-USC (Ex: Indiana and Michigan both to win) NFL 33% Touchdown Boost: Get a 33% profit boost for a touchdown bet (Ex: Emeka Egbuka anytime touchdown scorer)

Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Follow these directions to get set up with your new DraftKings Sportsbook account and secure your welcome offer:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter basic identifying information (Name, birth date, mailing address, etc.)

Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.)

Place your initial $5 bet and wait for it to settle

If you win the $200 in bonuses, use them within one week before they expire.