DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Eagles-Giants Thursday Night Football

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer in time for Thursday Night Football between the Eagles and the Giants. You can redeem a $200 welcome offer bonus with this promo code, and all it takes is a winning wager.







Create a new account on DraftKings and place a $5 wager on TNF tonight. If that initial wager wins, the $200 bonus is all yours to use for the rest of the NFL Week 6 betting slate. The bonus will come over as eight (8) $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country for a reason, with this generous welcome offer and a ton of other ways to get in on the action once you are signed up. So, head to the app and redeem the DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager.