DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Eagles-Giants Thursday Night Football

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer in time for Thursday Night Football between the Eagles and the Giants. You can redeem a $200 welcome offer bonus with this promo code, and all it takes is a winning wager.



Create a new account on DraftKings and place a $5 wager on TNF tonight. If that initial wager wins, the $200 bonus is all yours to use for the rest of the NFL Week 6 betting slate. The bonus will come over as eight (8) $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.
DraftKings is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country for a reason, with this generous welcome offer and a ton of other ways to get in on the action once you are signed up. So, head to the app and redeem the DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win
In-App NFL Promos Choose Your NFL TNF Reward, Unlimited MLB Live HR Profit Boosts, NFL Parlay Boost, NFL First Half Early Exit,  etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 9, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sign up with DraftKings and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

The important part of this promotion is the understanding that it requires a winning wager to receive the bonus. So, for TNF tonight, if you like the Eagles to avenge their first loss of the season last week and take down the Giants, you can place a wager on their moneyline odds at -360, and receive bonus bets back if they do end up winning.

NFL In-App Promos on DraftKings

DraftKings has committed to providing NFL specific promotions for every NFL game-day, including primetime games such as Thursday Night Football. They are also generous to let you choose which promo you prefer, as detailed below:

  • Choose Your NFL TNF Reward: Opt into this promotion and you can choose between either a 50% SGP profit boost or a No Sweat Bet for Eagles-Giants.
  • NFL Parlay Profit Boost: This can be used not only on Thursday but for the rest of the slate, but place a parlay, SGP or SGPx on DraftKings to receive a boost to that play.
  • First Half Early Exit: If you place a player prop wager and your player exits early due to an injury, DraftKings will provide your stake back in bonus bets.

Securing This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that there is no need to manually enter a promo code. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

  • Head to DraftKings using the links on this page to start. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.
  • Start with a $5 bet on Eagles-Giants, or any other game.
  • Anyone who picks a winner on that initial wager will receive a $200 bonus.

