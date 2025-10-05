DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Bills vs. Patriots SNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer in time for NFL Week 5. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet to secure a $200 bonus.







This is the perfect time to sign up and grab this offer. New players can start with a $5 bet on the NFL or MLB postseason. There is no shortage of options on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this weekend. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NFL, MLB or any other sport. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to get in on the action this weekend.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 winning wager into a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Welcome Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App NFL Promos Touchdown Profit Boost, Next Touchdown Boost Pack, Flash Boosts, MLB 25% Postseason Boost, NE-BUF SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for new players. DraftKings Sportsbook will provide each new player with a 40-1 odds boost. Place a $5 winning wager to start with a $200 bonus.

Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive eight $25 bonus bets. From there, start making picks on the NFL, MLB Postseason, WNBA or any other sport. Think of this promo as a fresh start on the weekend games.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players can unlock this offer without entering a promo code. Simply sign up using the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NFL, MLB or any other game. Players who pick a winner will receive a $200 bonus.

From there, start using these bonus bets on any game throughout the week. This promo can be a great head start for players.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook will set up each new player with a welcome bonus, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action. With NFL Week 5 here and the MLB postseason underway, there is no shortage of options. October is one of the best months of the year to be a sports fan. Take a closer look at some of the in-app offers available on the games:

Touchdown Profit Boost

Next Touchdown Boost Pack

Flash Boosts

MLB 25% Boost

NE vs. BUF SGP Boost

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.