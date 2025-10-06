Chiefs-Jaguars Betting Promos: Get Best Offers for Key Monday Night Football Matchup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services NFL Week 5 ends on Monday night in Jacksonville. We have gathered the best Chiefs-Jaguars betting promos, making it easy to bet on the matchup with sportsbook bonuses.

The Chiefs (2-2) are 3.5-point favorites on the road, with a total set at 45.5 points. They’ve won their last two games after starting the season with two losses. The Jaguars (3-1) need a win to keep up with the Colts in the AFC South.

Chiefs-Jaguars Betting Promos for Monday Night Football

DraftKings: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

Caesars: Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts

Bet365: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net

BetMGM: Win $150 Bonus or Use $1,500 First Bet

Fanatics: Score $250 in FanCash

FanDuel: Win $300 in Bonus Bets

We recommend signing up on the following sportsbook apps to use the most Chiefs-Jaguars betting promos. Begin with a welcome offer and browse for other promotions, such as profit boosts and contests.

Win $200 MNF Bonus with the DraftKings Promo







Place a $5 bet on the Chiefs vs. Jaguars after signing up with the DraftKings promo. If it wins, you’ll get a $200 bonus. The odds must be -500 or longer, but that still gives you a chance to find a likely outcome to have a great shot at a win. Then, you can use a same-game parlay boost for MNF.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Provides 20 NFL Boosts







A $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will release (20) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings for parlays up to $25. These boosts can be used for your own parlays, while Caesars also has boosts for select markets. For example, the odds for Patrick Mahomes to record over 249.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs have been increased to +180.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Bonus







Choose a welcome offer when signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 to claim a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net. The instant bonus is the most popular choice, with the safety net being better for those who want to place a larger bet than usual. Select the game on the mobile app to find odds boosts for Travis Kelce, Xaiver Worthy, Travor Lawrence and other players.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 Bonus or Use $1,500 First Bet







Win your initial $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV to score a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can wager up to $1,500 on the Chiefs vs. Jaguars and gain a bonus refund if it loses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $250 in FanCash







Register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and place a $50 bet on Monday Night Football to gain $250 in FanCash. The FanCash can be exchanged for a range of prizes, like bonus bets and merchandise.

Redeem $300 in Bonus Bets with the FanDuel Promo







Bet $5 on MNF with this FanDuel promo code offer and grab a $300 bonus if it wins. Check out the different alternative props and totals to find the best market for your opening bet. There are more Chiefs-Jaguars betting promos, including a chance to pick your reward. Get a 30% profit boost for any wager or a 30% same-game parlay boost for a 3+ leg parlay.