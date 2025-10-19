Celtic fans interrupt match by throwing tennis balls onto the field

DUNDEE, Scotland (AP) — Celtic’s game at Dundee on Sunday was quickly halted when away fans threw tennis balls and…

DUNDEE, Scotland (AP) — Celtic’s game at Dundee on Sunday was quickly halted when away fans threw tennis balls and oranges onto the field after kickoff to protest the club’s hierarchy.

Players and staff from both teams helped to remove the debris before the Scottish Premiership game could resume at Dens Park, with defending champion Celtic going on to lose 2-0. It was Celtic’s first defeat at Dundee since 1988 and left it five points behind leader Hearts.

Away fans chanted against Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell, with one banner demanding “sack (fire) the board.”

Fans are angered by the club’s early Champions League exit and what they describe as an “archaic transfer strategy.”

A group called Celtic Fans Collective has launched a campaign called “Not Another Penny,” which urges fans to boycott club merchandise, stadium tours and club-run events – and refuse to purchase food or drink at Celtic Park Stadium.

It said the campaign would be reviewed in February.

