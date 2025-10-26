Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% NFL Week 8 Profit Boosts

Live Radio
Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X in time for the NFL Week 8 slate Sunday. Redeeming this promo code offer allows all new users to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens, allowing you to double your winnings on your next 20 wagers.



All it takes to secure this offer is to place a $1 wager after signing up with the promo code, then the sportsbook will reward your account with 20 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens can be used on wagers up to $25, and can be used across all sports and markets.
Every Sunday from September to the end of January, essentially, is going to be filled heavily with NFL games, and today is no different. Double profits on 20 wagers with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NFL Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP20X
New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
In-App Promos NFL SGP SNF Profit Boost, CFB After Dark Profit Boost, CFB Parlay Escalator, NFL Odds Boosts,  etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Double the winnings of any NFL wager today by signing up and redeeming this promo code offer. All you need to do to secure these profit boost tokens is place a $1 wager on the app. That’s it! From there, you can double winnings on wagers up to $25 for the NFL today.

That said, these tokens can be used across all sports and markets, ranging from main lines to player props. So, you can also double your profits on any NBA wager today with nine games on the schedule.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Double your winnings by taking these easy steps to create an account. Start betting on basketball, football, baseball, hockey and more sports within a few minutes.

  1. Use the links on this app to apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.
  2. Fill in your email address, full name and date of birth to confirm your identity.
  3. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include debit cards, online banking and PayPal.
  4. Place a $1 bet to release the (20) 100% profit boosts.

Be sure to use these boosts before they expire in 14 days.

Best NFL Odds Boosts Today

Once you are signed up with the 20 100% profit boost tokens, you should then check out everything else offered on the app, including the odds boosts tab.

Every day and for every sport, Caesars Sportsbook will provide boosted plays for the games. These can be straights, parlays or SGPs, but will be pre-selected by the sportsbook and will have boosted payouts from what you would typically get.

With the NFL today, there a ton of NFL specific odds boosts, with some of the options detailed below:

  • Rico Dowdle & Chuba Hubbard 40+ Rushing Yards Each (+175)
  • Saquon Barkley & Cam Skattebo 60+ Rushing Yards Each (+210)
  • George Kittle, Dallas Goedert & Evan Engram 4+ Receptions Each (+225)
  • Ja’Marr Chase 8+ Receptions & Anytime TD (+175)

