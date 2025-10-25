Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NCAAF, World Series, NBA

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for Vikings-Chargers
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP20X
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
|In-App Promos
|50% World Series Profit Boost, 50% Home Run Profit Boost, 30% UFC 321 Profit Boost, NCAAF Game of the Week Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 25, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are so many sporting events going on Saturday it is hard to keep track and accurately summarized, which also means now is the perfect time to redeem this promo code offer.
20 wagers is a lot, and by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook you can double the winnings of those next 20 wagers with a $1 wager on the app- that’s all it takes!
The best part about this promotion is that any market is valid, so you could double the profits on Dodgers moneyline to Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, all the way to Tyrese Maxey to go over his assists prop in the Sixers game tonight.
So, sign up, and then check out the additional promotions offered on the app, listed in the table above.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Profit Boost
One of the biggest college football games on the slate Saturday is the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the noon ET slot.
Oklahoma, despite being the lower seed (they are 13th vs. Ole Miss at 8th), is the pretty heavy favorite in this game Saturday. They are -210 on the moneyline, favored by 5.5 points. If you are excited for this game Saturday, you are not alone, as Caesars Sportsbook is offering a 25% profit boost on any market in this game.
Along with this boost, you can also receive this odds boost:
- Caesars Moneyline
- Over 52.5 Points
- +175 Odds
Steps to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Double your winnings by taking these easy steps to create an account. Start betting on basketball, football, baseball, hockey and more sports within a few minutes.
- Use the links on this app to apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.
- Fill in your email address, full name and date of birth to confirm your identity.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include debit cards, online banking and PayPal.
- Place a $1 bet to release the (20) 100% profit boosts.
Be sure to use these boosts before they expire in 14 days.
Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.