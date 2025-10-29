Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings on World Series Game 5, NBA, NFL

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NBA Wednesday
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP20X
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
|In-App Promos
|World Series Profit Boost, NBA Parlay Escalator, NHL 30% Parlay Profit Boost, NFL TNF SGP Profit Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 29, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Any sport and market is valid for these profit boost tokens, the only real limitation is that the max wager is $25.
What that does mean, however, is that you can dive into any market across the World Series, NBA, NHL and NFL, and double winnings on 20 wagers tonight and for the rest of the week into the weekend.
Shohei Ohtani has among the shortest odds you will see to hit a home run in a World Series game (+155), but you can double that profit by using one of these tokens, along with your favorite player to score a touchdown in any NFL game Sunday.
Steps to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Double your winnings by taking these easy steps to create an account. Start betting on basketball, football, baseball, hockey and more sports within a few minutes.
- Use the links on this app to apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.
- Fill in your email address, full name and date of birth to confirm your identity.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include debit cards, online banking and PayPal.
- Place a $1 bet to release the (20) 100% profit boosts.
Be sure to use these boosts before they expire in 14 days.
Best MLB, NBA, NHL Boosts Tonight
The Caesars Sportsbook boosts tab is always loaded with plays for all of the sports that are taking place, and tonight is no different.
There are boosts across all major sports tonight which we will detail below, while there are also boosts already on the app for TNF tomorrow.
- Mookie Betts, Will Smith & Alejandro Kirk Each Record a Hit in Game 5 (+275)
- Shohei Ohtani & Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2+ Bases Each (+340)
- Kevin Durant & Alperen Sengun 25+ Points Each (+325)
- Auston Matthews & Kirill Marchenko Each Score a Goal (+500)
Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.