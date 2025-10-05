Live Radio
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for NFL Week 5 Games

You can double your winnings on all the MLB playoffs, college football and NFL action this weekend by redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Create a new account to start betting on NFL Week 5 action and the MLB Playoffs Sunday, and all it takes is a $1 wager to redeem this offer.



Place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook, which will unlock 20 100% profit boost tokens that can be used on $25 wager. There are a number of compelling NFL Week 5 matchups on tap Sunday, including a showdown in Philly between the 3-1 Denver Broncos and 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Secure the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to start with a $1 bet to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X to Secure 20 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP20X
New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
In-App Promos NFL Anytime Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Escalator, UFC 320 30% Parlay Profit Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 5, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a $1 bet on Caesars Sportsbook to unlock these bonuses. New users will receive 20 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the original wager. From there, you can double your winnings on $25 bets.

These profit boosts can be used across all sports and markets, so you should cast a wide net when doubling your winnings on $25 wagers. You can back a favorite to win straight up via a moneyline wager, such as the Eagles at -215 odds but that quickly become closer to even money. Of course, if you are looking to go even bolder you can pair up plays to create an SGP or parlay.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a breeze. It only takes a few simple steps to get in on the action. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

  • Head to Caesars Sportsbook and choose the state they are located in, then apply promo code WTOP20X.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.
  • Place a $1 bet on the MLB postseason or any other game to secure 20 100% profit boosts.
  • Use these boosts to double your winnings on any game this week. Apply these boosts to $25 wagers.

Best Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook This Weekend

With so many sporting events going on over the weekend, Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante with the amount of odds boosts offered on the app.

Here are some of the best options of the over 60 currently available:

  • Ashton Jeanty over 59.5 rush yards and TD (+160)
  • Jaxson Dart over 1.5 pass TDs and over 19.5 rush yards (+240)
  • Eagles, Colts, Ravens and Jets all to win (+725)
  • Bo Nix over 1.5 pass TD and Troy Franklin over 2.5 receptions (+210)
