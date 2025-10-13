Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB Postseason, MNF Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet $1 on the Bears vs. Commanders or Bills vs. Falcons after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, new users will receive (20) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be used for a parlay up to $25.

The Bills will take on the Falcons at 7:15 pm ET in Atlanta. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite on the road. Then, the Bears will meet the Commanders at 8:15 pm ET. Chicago is looking for revenge after losing by a Hail Mary last year. They are 5.5-point underdogs, with a total set at 49.5 points.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for the MNF Games

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos Million Dollar Parlay Payday, 50 Burger, NFL Flips, Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your boosts from this welcome offer can be used for your own parlays. Build a bet by combining several different spreads, totals and props. Then, browse through multiple odds boosts on Caesars for select markets. These are just some of the options available for both games on Monday night:

Josh Allen over 1.5 pass TDs and Jyden Daniels over 29.5 rush yards (+160)

Bijan Robinson over 129.5 rush + receiving yards and a TD (+260)

Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman each over 4.5 receptions (+550)

James Cook over 69.5 rush yards and a TD (+150)

Deebo Samuel Sr. and DJ Moore each score a TD (+600)

Caleb Williams over 1.5 pass TDs and Rom Odunze over 4.5 receptions (+225)

How to Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these easy steps to end NFL Week 6 with profit boosts and double your winnings.

Win or lose, (20) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. Be sure to use all these boosts before they expire in 14 days. In addition to the NFL, these boosts can be used toward NHL games and the MLB postseason.

Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Win a Share of $50K in Bonus Bets

Opt-in to the Million Dollar Parlay Payday and place NFL parlays each week for a chance at winning a share of $50,000 in bonus bets. Customers who win a parlay with odds of at least +5000 will qualify for the prize.

There are several other promotions on the app, including NFL Flips and a $200,000 50 Burger. Customers could win a portion of $200,000 in bonus bets if any team on Monday night happens to score 50 or more points.

