Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB Playoffs, NHL, NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Baseball fans have a chance to double their winnings with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X for the four MLB playoff games on the schedule today. All it takes is a $1 wager on any game today, including Blue Jays/Yankees and Phillies/Dodgers to secure these profit boost tokens.







New players who place this $1 wager will receive 20 100% profit boosts. Use these boosts to double your winnings on the MLB Postseason, NFL Week 6 Thursday, college football Week 7 and all other sports.

Sign up, and from there make sure to take advantage of the additional ways to get in on the action on Caesars Sportsbook. You can play odds boosted, pre-selected wagers across all sports, profit boosts and more after activating the welcome offer.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your MLB Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL TNF SGP Profit Boost, Daily MLB Profit Boost, , etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer on Caesars Sportsbook is simple for all new users to redeem, as it takes a $1 to secure the 20 100% profit boosts. From there, double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

There are four MLB games and plenty of opportunities to double your winnings tonight, all before the NFL Week 6 kicks off Thursday night with the Eagles and the Giants facing off. Double your winnings on your favorite player to hit a home run tonight, favorite player to score a touchdown, and much more when you sign up with this welcome offer.

MLB Playoffs Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Part of the additional promotions on the app are these odds boosts, which are available across all sports on a daily basis. As of right now, there are 43 boosts, plenty of which specifically for the MLB playoffs tonight.

Here are some of the best options:

Cal Raleigh & Jackson Chourio 2+ Total Bases Each (+325)

Eugenio Suarez & Kerry Carpenter Each Hit a Home Run (+2800)

Christian Yelich, Dansby Swanson & Andrew Vaughn Each Record a Hit (+290)

Brewers, Blue Jays & Dodgers All Win (+675)

Shohei Ohtani & Teoscar Hernandez Each Hit a Home Run (+1050)

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this offer. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Head to Caesars Sportsbook using the links on this page, and choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $1 bet on any game this week to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Players can double their winnings with each boost throughout the week.