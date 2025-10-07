Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB Playoffs, NHL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who place this $1 wager will receive 20 100% profit boosts. Use these boosts to double your winnings on the MLB Postseason, NFL Week 6, college football, WNBA and other sports.

Caesars Sportsbook will have other in-app offers available throughout the week. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos MLB Odds Boosts, $25,000 Golden Puck Challenge, $525,000 Fastball Fortune, NFL Flips, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a simple offer for players on Tuesday night. Remember, any $1 bet will be enough to secure the 20 100% profit boosts. From there, double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Although these profit boosts apply to a wide range of markets, we expect to see a lot of interest in the MLB Postseason games on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays can close out the Yankees while the Tigers and Mariners are tied at one game apiece.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this offer. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $1 bet on any game this week to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Players can double their winnings with each boost throughout the week.

MLB Postseason Odds Boosts

It is a travel day for the National League teams, but the American League teams are ready to take center stage. The Yankees return home with the season on the line. As for the Tigers and Mariners, this series is still up in the air. Caesars Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the MLB Postseason:

Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres and Randy Arozarena each to record a hit (+280)

Cal Raleigh and Riley Greene each to record a hit (+150)

Yankees win and Carlos Rodon over 5.5 strikeouts (+280)

Giancarlo Stanton and George Springer each to record a hit (+160)

Aaron Judge and Ben Rice each to hit a home run (+1200)

Cody Bellinger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each to record over 1.5 total bases (+450)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.