Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Winnings for MLB Playoffs, Eagles-Giants

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to be able to double your winnings for the MLB postseason and Eagles-Giants Thursday, along with the rest of the sports weekend as well. All it takes is a $1 wager on any game today between the Phillies/Dodgers, Brewers/Cubs or Eagles/Giants on TNF to secure this offer.

All new users who place this $1 wager will receive 20 100% profit boosts. Use these boosts to double your winnings on the MLB Postseason, NFL TNF tonight and the rest of NFL Week 6, college football Week 7 and everything else.

After signing up and redeeming this welcome offer, make sure to check out all of the additional ways to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook. Via the in-app promotions, you can take advantage of profit boosts, pre-selected odds boosts wagers across all sports and more after activating the welcome offer.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Your MLB Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Live TNF Profit Boost, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, NFL TNF SGP Profit Boost, NHL 30% Profit Boost, Daily MLB Postseason Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer on Caesars Sportsbook is a great way to receive bonuses, as all it takes is a $1 wager to double your winnings on 20 separate bets.

Once you redeem this offer and place your first wager for $1, you will receive the 20 100% profit boost tokens, which can be used on wagers for $25.

After that, check out the additional bonuses via the app, detailed below.

NFL Betting Promotions for TNF Tonight

There are a ton of promos available for all the games tonight, including MLB and NHL profit boosts, but, with tonight being Thursday with a TNF game to dive into, we are going to detail the NFL specific promotions below.

These types of promos are going to be able to activate every day across all sports, not only NFL game-days.

Live TNF Profit Boost: Place a live wager on Thursday Night Football tonight, and receive a profit boost. If you like a player to score a TD tonight, such as Jalen Hurts, you can wait to place this bet live to receive better odds via this profit boost.

Place a live wager on Thursday Night Football tonight, and receive a profit boost. If you like a player to score a TD tonight, such as Jalen Hurts, you can wait to place this bet live to receive better odds via this profit boost. NFL TNF SGP Profit Boost: Place a same-game parlay for TNF tonight, and receive a profit boost to that parlay. A couple looks with some value are the overs on Saquon Barkley rushing and A.J. Brown receiving yards on the Eagles side, and Jaxson Dart rushing yards on the Giants side.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost: This boost is available for all Week 6 games, not just TNF, but you can place an anytime touchdown specific parlay on Caesars, and receive a profit boost.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this offer. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Head to Caesars Sportsbook using the links on this page, and choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $1 bet on any game this week to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Players can double their winnings with each boost throughout the week.