Live Radio
Home » Sports » Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code…

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double NBA, World Series Winnings

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
All new users are able to double the winnings of 20 wagers by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Signing up with this promo code offer allows you to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens that can be used across all sports and markets, including the NBA and World Series tonight.



All it takes to redeem the profit boost tokens is to sign up and place a $1 wager on any game tonight, which will unlock the 20 100% profit boost tokens. That allows you to double the winnings of 20 wagers, with the max amount up to $25.
So, head to the sportsbook and redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X for 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP20X
New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
In-App Promos NBA Parlay Escalator, 30% Soccer Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, MLB, NBA Odds Boosts, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 28, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

A simple $1 bet on Caesars Sportsbook is all that it takes to secure these profit boosts. New players will receive 20 100% profit boosts, no matter the outcome of the original $1 wager.

The best part about this welcome offer is that there are no limits to the markets and odds that you can use these profit boosts on. The only real limit is the $25 max wager, but everything else is fair game.
So, this means you can double the profits on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run tonight, or Giannis Antetokounmpo to record a triple double against the Knicks. Those are longshot options, but you can also simply place a wager on the Dodgers moneyline, and double your profits on that as well.

Redeeming Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Activate this offer on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

  • Head to the sportsbook using the links on this page, and then choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Bet $1 on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts.
  • Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on the NFL, World Series, NBA, NHL and more.

MLB, NBA & NHL Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

There are boosted plays available on Caesars Sportsbook. All you need to do is head to the boosts tab at the top of the page, and start scrolling through the options from there.

As of the time of this writing, there are currently 29 boosted plays, which are pre-selected by the sportsbook but have the payout boosted from what it would be if you played it yourself.

Here are some options across all sports tonight:

  • Teoscar Hernandez & Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Each to Hit a Home Run (+2050)
  • Shohei Ohtani 7+ Strikeouts and to Hit a Home Run (+450)
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points Each (+160)
  • John Tavares & Nazem Kadri Each to Score a Goal (+700)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up