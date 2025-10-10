Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Claim 20 100% Boosts for ALDS Game 5, NCAAF Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim profit boosts for MLB, college football and NFL bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Register here to place your first wager on any game with this welcome offer.









The outcome of your first $1 bet doesn’t matter when using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers will automatically receive (20) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings for parlays up to $25.

On Friday, get in your initial wager on an important ALDS matchup between the Tigers and Mariners. The winner will move on to face the Blue Jays in the ALCS. Tarik Skubal is taking the mound for Detroit, so the Tigers are slightly favored. However, he has yet to beat the Mariners this year in three outings.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and grab 20 profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the Tigers-Mariners

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos Daily MLB Postseason Odds Boosts, Fastball Fortune, NFL Flips, Million Dollar Parlay Payday, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The profit boosts can be used toward your own MLB parlays. Make a bet by combing different props for home runs, strikeouts, RBIs and hits. Also, Caesars adds new boosts each day for select bets. These are some of the boosts available for the Tigers vs. Mariners.

Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Javier Baez each record a hit (+340)

Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco and Josh Naylor each record a hit (+375)

Julio Rodriguez and Gleyber Torres each over 1.5 total hits + runs + RBIs (+425)

Tigers win and Spencer Torkelson hits a home run (+750)

How to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Complete these easy steps on Friday to use profit boosts over the weekend. Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose, the (20) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. Be sure to use these boosts before they expire in 14 days.

Apply Boosts to College Football, NFL Games

Your boosts can be applied to different football games on Saturday, such as No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri, No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon and No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas. The College Gameday crew will be set up at the Big Ten matchup in Eugene, Oregon.

On Sunday, play NFL Flips for a chance to win bonus bets and more profit boosts for a packed day of NFL action. It ends with an exciting battle between the Chiefs and Lions. Opt-in to the Million Dollar Parlay Payday each week and win a parlay with odds of +5000 or more to win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.

Sign up through the links above to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Bet $1 on any game to score 20 profit boosts for MLB, NCAAF and NFL bets.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.