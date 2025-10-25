Blue Jays bring 1-0 lead into World Series Game 2 against Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 2 of the World Series, with the Blue Jays ahead 1-0.

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 189 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -137, Blue Jays +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Toronto has a 54-27 record in home games and a 94-68 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 93-69 overall and 41-40 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 84 RBIs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11 for 43 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 11 for 38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .234 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

