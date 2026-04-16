Sports on TV for Friday, April 17

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
5:20 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — MVPW-02: Main Card, New York
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Florida
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — SE Louisiana at Texas Rio Grande Valley
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
10 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Alabama
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City
GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Las Vegas at San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Detroit at Boston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Charlotte at Orlando
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Golden State at Phoenix
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at New Zealand
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Pacific Four Series: Canada vs. New Zealand, Kansas City, Mo.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Pacific Four Series: U.S. vs. Australia, Kansas City, Mo.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Japan, Commerce City, Colo.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Japan, Commerce City, Colo.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at Columbus
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