Sports on TV for Friday, April 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, April 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:05 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

5:20 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — MVPW-02: Main Card, New York

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — SE Louisiana at Texas Rio Grande Valley

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

10 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Alabama

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

GOLF — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Las Vegas at San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Detroit at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Charlotte at Orlando

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Golden State at Phoenix

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at New Zealand

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific Four Series: Canada vs. New Zealand, Kansas City, Mo.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific Four Series: U.S. vs. Australia, Kansas City, Mo.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Japan, Commerce City, Colo.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Japan, Commerce City, Colo.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Columbus

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