BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Steelers-Packers SNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can win big on the NFL, including Packers-Steelers Sunday Night Football, with BetMGM bonus code TOP150. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a $10 wager. If that bet wins, players will secure $150 in bonuses here .







New players who sign up in other locations can opt for bonus code TOP1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or any other sport. Any losses on that first bet will be offset with a refund in bonuses.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and use a $10 bet to win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only). Click here and input bonus code TOP1500 for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Delivers $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150, TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos Pro Football Boost Pack, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, EPL Up 2 Early Payout, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This BetMGM promo will unlock a sign-up offer for all new players. Which one will depend on your state. Most new users will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. Remember, any losses on this first bet will be refunded up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will have access to a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses.

Steelers vs. Packers Betting Preview, Odds

Aaron Rodgers will face the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career. The first-place Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will host the first-place Packers (4-1-1) on Sunday Night Football. Take a look at the current odds on this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-105) // Over 45.5 (-110) // -155

-3 (-105) // Over 45.5 (-110) // -155 Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (-115) // Under 45.5 (-110) // +130

We also recommend checking out some of the pre-built same game parlays for this Packers-Steelers matchup:

Aaron Rodgers to record over 250+ passing yards, over 1.5 passing touchdowns, Steelers to win and over 45.5 total points (+775)

Josh Jacobs to record 75+ rushing yards, score 2+ touchdowns and Packers to cover -3 spread (+650)

Jordan Love to record 250+ passing yards, over 1.5 passing touchdowns and Packers to win (+300)

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Use the links that correspond with your state to start signing up. Click here and use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV. Click here and apply bonus code TOP1500 to register in other locations.

Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start betting on the NFL or any other sport.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.