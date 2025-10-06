BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Chiefs-Jaguars, MLB Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to win bonus bets for the MLB playoffs and Chiefs vs. Jaguars. Sign up here in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Register here in all other states to claim a massive first bet.









A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV will release a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can bet up to $1,500 on any game and collect a bonus refund after a loss.

We have two MLB playoff games on Monday night with the Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cubs vs. Brewers. The Dodgers are favored with Blake Snell on the mound and have a 1-0 lead in the series. And the Brewers are favored at home after winning the first matchup. Make your initial bet with the welcome offer and use a parlay boost.

Sign up with the best BetMGM bonus code in your state to win a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for the Chiefs-Jaguars

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MNF Same-Game Parlay Boost, NFL Second Chance TD, NHL No Sweat Token, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Chiefs have a rough start to their season, but they’ve been able to bounce back with two-straight wins. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite on the road on Monday night. They’ll face a Jaguars team that is 3-1 so far this season.

Try using the same-game parlay boost token to increase your winnings for a parlay. Combine props for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. and other players.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claim this welcome offer for MNF and MLB playoff games. New customers can take these easy steps to create an account.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Sign up here in other states. Enter your name, email, date of birth and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with PayPal, online banking or another payment method. Win a $10 bet in select states to score a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

Second Chance TD for Monday Night Football

Take advantage of the “Second Chance” promo for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars. Opt-in and place a bet on any player to score the first touchdown on Monday night. If the player happens to score the second touchdown, you’ll receive cash back. Etienne Jr. has the best odds to be the first in the end zone, followed by Xavier Worthy, Brian Thomas Jr., Kelce and Hollywood Brown.

The promotions tab also has a special no-sweat token for the first day of the NHL season. Bet on the Blackhawks vs. Panthers, Penguins vs. Rangers and Avalanche vs. Kings.

Follow the correct link above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Win a $150 bonus or unlock a $1,500 first bet.