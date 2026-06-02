José Ramírez doubles in 3 straight at-bats as the Guardians beat the Yankees 9-4

NEW YORK (AP) — José Ramírez doubled in three straight at-bats and drove in the go-ahead run against Cam Schlittler…

NEW YORK (AP) — José Ramírez doubled in three straight at-bats and drove in the go-ahead run against Cam Schlittler in the fifth inning before the Cleveland Guardians pulled away for a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Kyle Manzardo launched a two-run homer off Schlittler (7-3) in the fourth and rookie Travis Bazzana hit a three-run double off Camilo Doval in the eighth. Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio each had a sacrifice fly for the Guardians, who totaled 12 hits and scored their most runs since May 17.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and knocked in all four runs for the Yankees, who lost for only the second time in eight games. They played without slugger Aaron Judge, who has a bone bruise in his upper right rib that is causing pain in his right shoulder.

The three-time MVP missed his first game this season. He underwent testing Monday that revealed the bruise and was consulting with a team doctor on Tuesday.

Ramírez entered the game in an 8-for-45 skid but doubled in the fourth, fifth and seventh. His first double came two batters before Manzardo homered into the right-center seats for a 3-2 lead.

Goldschmidt’s two-run single put New York ahead 4-3 in the bottom half, but the Guardians loaded the bases in the fifth after Patrick Bailey reached on an error by third baseman Amed Rosario and Rocchio was hit in the hand by a pitch. After a sacy fly by Bazzana tied it, Ramírez laced a 2-2 curveball over leaping first baseman Ben Rice and down the right-field line for a 5-4 lead.

Ramírez added his second RBI double to score Rocchio in the seventh. It was the fifth time in his career Ramírez doubled three times and first since Aug. 26, 2024.

Schlittler allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in a season-low 4 1/3 innings.

Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo permitted four runs and six hits in four innings. Five relievers followed, and Colin Holderman (4-1) stranded a runner in the fifth for the win.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Gavin Williams (8-3, 3.07 ERA) opposes New York RHP Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00) on Wednesday night.

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