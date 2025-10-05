BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Bills-Patriots SNF

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NFL Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP150
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|NFL Profit Boost Pack, MLB Odds Boost Token, EPL Up Two Early Payout, NFL Second Chance Bet Token, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 5, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Your location will determine which offer you receive on BetMGM.The majority of you will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. With this promotion, BetMGM will back up your first wager on the app in bonus bets, up to $1,500, if your first wager loses.
Those in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) will instead receive the risk $10 to win $150 bonus welcome offer with a winning wager. That last part is important, as you need to win your first bet on the app in order to receive the bonus.
Regardless of what offer you are able to redeem, these are flexible welcome offers on BetMGM designed to get you started off on the right foot. After signing up, make sure to check out the additional bonuses and promotions offered on the app, detailed below.
In-App NFL Promotions on BetMGM
The welcome offer is not the only type of bonus that you can take advantage of on BetMGM, as they have additional, in-app promotions available every day.
With today being a Sunday and a ton of NFL going on, here are the best NFL specific promos on the app:
- NFL Profit Boost Pack: Place a wager on the NFL today, and receive an odds boost for your troubles. This can be placed on any market, so feel free to back your favorite player to score a TD and have those odds boosted.
- NFL Second Chance Bet Token: Place a wager on the first touchdown market, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your player does not score the first TD, but does end up scoring the second one. This is a nice way to ease the frustration of watching your player score the second touchdown of the game instead of the first one. Jalen Hurts and the tush push at +475 odds on BetMGM is always a great look for this market.
Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 For NFL Bonus
Follow these directions to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook and secure your offer:
- Use the links on this page to go to the sign-up page
- Enter the bonus code TOP150
- Provide basic identifying information (Name, birth date, address, etc.)
- Complete initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal, etc.)
- Place your first bet to activate the offer you qualify for
Make sure to utilize any bonus bets you receive within one week before they expire from your account.