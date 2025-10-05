BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Bills-Patriots SNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in time for the remaining games of the NFL Week 5 betting slate, starting with Bills vs. Patriots Sunday Night Football. Once you sign up, you can activate the best welcome offer available on BetMGM in your state, offer depending on your location.







Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net. With this reward, you can place a bet up to $1,500 on any of today’s games and get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires that you place a winning $10 bet.

As is the case every Sunday throughout the fall into the winter, today features a loaded slate in the NFL. It kicks off in London between the Vikings and Browns, and ends on Sunday night between the Patriots and Bills.