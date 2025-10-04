Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for UFC 320, NFL Week 5

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

There is a loaded weekend of betting, and you can take advantage of all of it with this bet365 bonus code WTOP365. By signing up and redeeming that bonus code, you can choose between either a $200 betting bonus or $1,000 safety net bet for the MLB playoffs and college football action Saturday, along with the NFL Sunday.







There are two offers available for all new users of bet365 to choose from. The first one if a relatively sweat-free way to receiving a $200 bonus, as all it takes is a $5 wager to receive this bonus. Those of you that are bolder might prefer the $1,000 safety net bet, which backs up your first wager on the app with bonus bets.

There is a ton to get into this Saturday slate, with four MLB playoff games to dive into, including a fun series between the Dodgers and the Phillies, along with a fun college football betting slate that includes Miami/Florida State. Of course, Sunday is filled with NFL action pretty much all day.

You are not going to want to miss out on this opportunity to get in on all the action on bet365, and choose either a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

Secure $200 Bonus With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB, NCAAF, NFL Bet Boosts, SNF 365K Jackpot, MLB SGP Profit Boost, NFL Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Most other sportsbooks force a welcome offer upon you, but signing up with bet365 allows you to choose which offer you prefer. You can either decide between a $200 betting bonus, which can be redeemed with a $5 wager on the app. The outcome of that wager does not matter, as you will receive the bonus regardless. Alternatively, you can choose the $1,000 safety net bet. With this one, you can place your first wager on bet365 and receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, up to $1K. Bet Boosts for MLB Playoffs, NCAAF & NFL A lot of people say October is the best sports month of the year, as you get the MLB playoffs which are always exciting, along with a full month of NFL and college football action. Then, at the end of the month the NBA season starts as well.

An additional way to get in on the action is with the bet365 bet boost tab, which offers boosted, pre-selected same-game parlays. Here are some of the best options for this weekend, across all sports:

Cristopher Sanchez & Shohei Ohtani 6+ Streikeouts & Under 1.5 Walks Each (+700)

Florida State Moneyline, Florida State Q1 Moneyline & Florida State 1H Moneyline (+550)

J.K. Dobbins, Jalen Hurts & Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Each (+700)