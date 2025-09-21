Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Score $50 Bonus for NFL Picks, Week 3 Drafts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Enter your first $5 contest after signing up with the Underdog promo code. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $50 bonus.

Some of your bonus can be used for Higher/Lower picks. Popular players have totals for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions and other stats. On Sunday, begin making picks on the Packers vs. Browns, Colts vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Eagles, Jets vs. Buccaneers, and other 1 pm ET games.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Higher/Lower Picks

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos for the NFL Gimme Picks, Payout Boosters, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have the Broncos vs. Chargers, Saints vs. Seahawks, Cowboys vs. Bears and Cardinals vs. 49ers in the late afternoon. These are just some of the popular markets for these games:

Omarion Hampton: 40.5 rush yards

JK Dobbins: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Justin Herbert: 252.5 pass yards

Alvin Kamara: 3.5 receptions

CeeDee Lamb: 82.5 receiving yards

DJ Moore: 21.5 longest reception

Javonte Williams: 64.5 rush yards

Caleb Williams: 1.5 pass TDs

Dak Prescott: 35.5 pass attempts

Christian McCaffrey: 71.5 rush yards

Marvin Harrison: 9.25 fantasy points

Kyler Murray: 21.5 completions

A standard entry with 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks instead and still receive some winnings if one leg is incorrect.

Grab $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Start making picks on the NFL after claiming this welcome offer. New customers can complete the following steps within a few minutes.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Play $5.

The outcome of your opening $5 entry doesn’t matter, so the $50 bonus is guaranteed. Go to the promotions tab throughout the NFL season to find payout boosters and other in-app offers.

Draft Players for Primetime SNF, MNF

Check out some of the drafts to compete against other customers for a shot at winning a portion of massive prize pools. There are contests exclusively for the two primetime games on Sunday night and Monday night. We have the Chiefs vs. Giants, followed by the Lions vs. Ravens to close out Week 3 in Baltimore.

The rankings tab shows that Jahmyr Gibbs is the first player off the board in most drafts. He is followed by Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Zay Flowers. Follow along with these games and view scores as the action unfolds.

