Underdog Promo Code WTOP: New $100 Bonus for NFL Picks, Draft Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on NFL Week 4 by signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Click here to unlock this new welcome offer.









Simply create a $5 entry after using the Underdog promo code. No matter the result, you’ll receive a $100 bonus to use for picks and drafts.

Begin making picks on the 1 pm ET NFL games. Find markets for the Commanders vs. Falcons, Saints vs. Bills, Browns vs. Lions, Panthers vs. Patriots, Chargers vs. Giants, Eagles vs. Buccaneers and Titans vs. Texans. The number of picks and the multipliers will determine your potential winnings.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 bonus with a $5 entry.

NFL Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promos for the NFL Gimme Picks, Boosters, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are some of the popular Higher/Lower markets for the late-afternoon games. Make picks on the Colts vs. Rams, Jaguars vs. 49ers, Ravens vs. Chiefs and Bears vs. Raiders.

Jonathan Taylor: 87.5 rush yards

Kyren Williams: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Puka Nacua: 87.5 receiving yards

Daniel Jones: 217.5 pass yards

Christian McCaffrey: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Brian Thomas: 59.5 receiving yards

Ashton Jeanty: 17.5 rush attempts

Caleb Williams: 35.5 longest completion

Derrick Henry: 81.5 rush yards

Xavier Worthy: 3.5 receptions

Lamar Jackson: 1.5 pass TDs

Travis Kelce: 8.45 fantasy points

Patrick Mahomes: 23.5 completions

A standard entry must include 2+ picks. These have the largest payouts, but all the legs must be correct. The other option is to flex an entry with 3+ picks and still receive a smaller payout if only one leg doesn’t hit. Try following along during the action to make live picks as the games unfold.

Underdog Promo Code Provides $100 Bonus

Get a bonus for NFL picks and drafts by taking these easy steps. New customers in eligible states can make predictions on passing yards, touchdowns and other stats with a bonus.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your email, residential address and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with PayPal or another accepted payment method. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. Be sure to check the promotions box throughout the NFL season to find Gimme Picks, payout boosters and other offers.

Enter Drafts for Sunday Night Football

Some of your bonus can be used for drafts. Select a team of NFL players and compete against other customers to win prize pools. There are exclusive drafts for the remaining primetime games on Sunday night and Monday night.

We have the Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday, followed by the Jets vs. Dolphins and Bengals vs. Broncos on Monday. De’Vone Achane of the Dolphins in the top pick in most drafts, having a projection at 17.6 points. Josh Jacobs, JK Dobbins, Ja’Marr Chase, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are others that leave the board early.

Follow the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Redeem a $100 bonus for NFL picks by starting with a $5 entry.