Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Grab $50 Bonus for NFL Season Opener, Week 1 Games

Apply the Underdog promo code WTOP to prepare for the first NFL game of the season. Sign up here to grab a bonus for the Cowboys vs. Eagles and other Week 1 matchups. Make picks on passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more stats.









Create your first $5 entry after signing up with the Underdog promo code. New customers will automatically receive a $50 bonus.

The most popular way to enter a contest is with Higher/Lower. Simply choose whether a player will accumulate more or less of a certain stat. A standard entry must include 2+ picks. These will have the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. You can elect to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still get some winnings if one leg loses.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Cowboys-Eagles

The Cowboys recently traded away Micah Parsons, making it even tougher to stop this Eagles offense. These are just some of the popular Higher/Lower totals you can find for the matchup:

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 pass TDs

Dak Prescott: 245.5 passing yards

CeeDee Lamb: 74.5 receiving yards

AJ Brown: 5.5 receptions

Saquon Barkley: 96.5 rushing yards

DeVonta Smith: 22.5 longest reception

George Pickens: 0.5 rush + receiving TDs

Javonte Williams: 10.5 rush attempts

Dallas Goedert: 37.5 receiving yards

Jake Elliot: 1.5 field goals made

Brandon Aubrey: 7.5 kicking points

In addition to these pre-game markets, you can follow along with live options during the game on Thursday night.

Steps to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

Get ready to make picks on NFL games with this welcome offer. New customers can take these steps to redeem a bonus.

Win or lose, you’ll be awarded with a $50 bonus. Stay tuned to the promotions tab to find NFL boosters and other types of offers. There is even a guide that explains the boosters and other unique features.

Featured NFL Drafts: Compete for Prizes

Use some of your bonus to draft players and compete against other customers for prizes. Some tournaments are weekly, while others last all season. Below, we have listed just a few of the current Drafts and prize pools:

Best Ball Mania V1: Flagship contest with $2 million going to first place. Has a $25 entry and continues throughout the entire season.

Flagship contest with $2 million going to first place. Has a $25 entry and continues throughout the entire season. The Sprint: Playoff sprint for weeks 15-17 with a $150,000 prize going to first place.

Playoff sprint for weeks 15-17 with a $150,000 prize going to first place. The Marathan: Has a $15 entry and $1 million worth of prizes.

Has a $15 entry and $1 million worth of prizes. Prime Time Palooza: Thursday and Friday games only. Has a $10 entry with $20,000 going to first place.

There are rankings that display the top players. J’Marr Chase is the top pick in most drafts that last the entire season, followed by Bijan Robinson.

